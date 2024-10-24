Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of Ron Ely, known for his role in the 1960s TV series Tarzan, follows a tragic family incident five years ago, when his son stabbed his wife to death.

In 2019, Ely’s wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, was fatally stabbed at their home in Hope Ranch, California. Their son, Cameron, 30, was identified as the assailant and was subsequently shot and killed by police at the scene.

Authorities reported that Valerie died from multiple stab wounds sustained during the attack, as Ely lost both his wife and son in a single night.

The tragedy continued to have legal consequences as a year after the deaths, Ely filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit alleged that Cameron was attempting to surrender before police shot him more than 20 times and accused the officers of failing to provide timely medical assistance to Valerie.

At the time, reports suggested Cameron may have been experiencing early symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition linked to repeated head injuries.

Following Ely’s death, his daughter Kirsten paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She wrote: “The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad. My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went.” She described her father as "strong and protective," "stoic and sensitive," and a source of inspiration.

Kirsten concluded her tribute by expressing comfort in the thought that her father is now reunited with her mother and brother. “It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul,” she shared. “I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them - lovingly cemented into my heart - until we all meet again.”

Ely, who died at the age of 86 on September 29, is survived by his daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland.