Ron Ely dead at 86 - US actor known for roles such as Tarzan and The Love Boat
The US actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, in a post on Instagram. She said: "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad."
His cause of death has not been confirmed, but it was confirmed that he had passed at his home in Los Alamos, California on September 29. Kirsten added: "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon."
Ely was best known as Tarzan in the 1960s NBC series of the same name. He played the famous jungle dweller between 1966 and 1968 and reportedly broke multiple bones while filming the hit TV show, as well as being attacked by animals while performing his own stunts.
His other acting credits include The Love Boat and Wonder Woman alongside Lynda Carter in the 1980s. In 2001 he retired from acting to become an author, and published two mystery novels. He made a brief return to acting in 2014 when he starred in the TV movie Expecting Amish as an Amish elder.
Ely also took up hosting duties for the Miss America pageant in the 1980s. It was during this time that he met his second wife Valerie, who won the competition in 1981. He was previously married to childhood sweetheart Helen Triplet between 1959 and 1961.
