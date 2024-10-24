Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ron Ely, who was known as Tarzan to millions in the 1960s, has died at the age of 86.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, in a post on Instagram. She said: "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad."

His cause of death has not been confirmed, but it was confirmed that he had passed at his home in Los Alamos, California on September 29. Kirsten added: "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US actor Ron Ely has died at the age of 86. He was known for his role of Tarzan in the 1960s. | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Ely was best known as Tarzan in the 1960s NBC series of the same name. He played the famous jungle dweller between 1966 and 1968 and reportedly broke multiple bones while filming the hit TV show, as well as being attacked by animals while performing his own stunts.

His other acting credits include The Love Boat and Wonder Woman alongside Lynda Carter in the 1980s. In 2001 he retired from acting to become an author, and published two mystery novels. He made a brief return to acting in 2014 when he starred in the TV movie Expecting Amish as an Amish elder.

Ely also took up hosting duties for the Miss America pageant in the 1980s. It was during this time that he met his second wife Valerie, who won the competition in 1981. He was previously married to childhood sweetheart Helen Triplet between 1959 and 1961.