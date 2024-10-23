Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reality TV star’s plans to make a TV comeback suffered a major setback when he had an accident and claims he almost died.

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson was apparently filming a new spin-off show called 90 Day House in Mexico when tragedy struck. He supposedly suffered a leg injury and claimed that he almost died because of it, but the exact nature of his injury has not been revealed so it’s unclear why he feared it was fatal.

39-year-old Johnson is becoming more active on social media again amid rumors that he’s returning to the reality show where he found fame. Many of his posts today are about his farm life but he has also been documenting his weight loss journey, leaving many fans impressed by his transformation. According to a reality TV blogger, the TV personality’s accident happened earlier this month. It wasn’t the first time he had suffered from a leg injury either.

In 2022, he also got injured the same leg after a trampoline accident. During the incident, he dislocated and broke his leg, tore his meniscus, and underwent multiple surgeries, which left him in pain and with a limp. It’s not known what happened in the latest event.

There are also speculations online that a video revolving around his injury will be posted soon, and that he may have broken his leg again in the latest incident. The source added that the reality TV personality is now recovering in Florida with a woman he was reportedly linked with earlier this year. He allegedly had to cut filming of the show short due to his accident.

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson. Photo by Instagram/@savagecoltj. | Instagram/@savagecoltj

Johnson and his most recent public ex partner, Vanessa Guerra, split up in February. She said no third party was involved in the break-up, but she admitted that she “wasn’t in love” with the reality star anymore. However, he was allegedly spotted on a dating app when they were still together.

Johnson and Larissa Lima from Brazil got married in 90 Day Fiancé season 6. The pair were incompatible and violent in their arguments, leading to Lima getting arrested three times. Their marriage ended in divorce in a year, and Johnson soon moved on to another Brazilian woman called Jess Caroline. By then though he had become known as one of the franchise’s most disliked cast members.

His relationship with Caroline wasn’t to last either. He reportedly cheated on her with Guerra and several other women. The pair did end up getting married when they eeloped in February 2021, but they split within a year. Prior to their relationship beginning, Guerra used to be a fan of Johnson and met him social media when he was still with his first wife.