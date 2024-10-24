Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a young athlete after his sudden death.

Mark Lee, from Tullamore, passed away “unexpectedly at home” on Tuesday, October 22, according to a death notice on RIP.ie. The post read: "Mark will be sadly missed and always remembered by his heartbroken family, parents Noel and Niamh, sisters Sarah and Ava, grandparents Moss and Tess (Lee), his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.”

Mark was a talented GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) player who played both Gaelic football and hurling for Shamrocks GAA in Offaly.

Shamrocks GAA paid tribute to the young player, saying in a post on Instagram: “Shamrocks GAA Club wish to extend their deepest condolences to the Lee family, in particular his parents Noel and Niamh and sisters Sarah and Ava, on the sudden passing of Mark. Mark was a very valued dual player in our club and played for Shamrocks in all grades in both hurling and football.

“He was part of the team that won the Minor Football Championship in 2018 and only recently was part of the Junior C football team who were beaten in the County Final. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.”