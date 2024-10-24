Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a woman who was stabbed and killed outside of a train station in Walsall have paid tribute to their “most loved” daughter.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, was stabbed outside Bescot Stadium railway station just after 11:25pm on Sunday, October 20. Police attended after receiving reports of a serious assault, where they found Ms Whyte with serious injuries.

Ms Whyte was transported to hospital to be treated. She died in hospital with her family by her side on October 23.

IN a heartbreaking tribute, the woman’s family said: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

18-year-old Deng Cholmajek, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, with British Transport Police detectives due to make an application to amend the charge following Ms Whyte’s death. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time. I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.