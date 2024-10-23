Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heavily pregnant woman who tragically died after falling 17 storeys from a Leeds tower block has been named locally, with friends and family remembering her as "beautiful", “popular”, and having the “biggest heart”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Acko, who police described was in her thirties and in “the late stage of pregnancy” had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers in Burmantofts.

The mum-of-five sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries and her baby was delivered at hospital and is now receiving critical care. According to police, there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, her friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to her, expressing their shock over her death. Friends Carla Donohue said: “It’s been so hard to find the right words or words that half of Leeds haven’t already said over the past 24 hours. The whole community has been in complete shock & disbelief.

“I don’t think there are many people who hadn’t came across Emma at one point or another. Just such a popular, social butterfly! Knew everyone and everyone knew her! Life & soul of any party & always with a smile on her face. I don’t think she has any idea just how many people will miss her so desperately. Sending love & strength to her brave children & her thousands of family & friends. You will never be forgotten.”

Another friend Kirsty Amitage said: “Absolutely devastating news today, I can’t believe it, been sat crying all afternoon thinking of your kids...sending love n hugs to everyone at this sad time RIP Emma Acko fly high lass xx.

Roxy Rooks wrote: “Oh my beautiful childhood friend this news is just devastating beyond words you rest easy now and send strength to those beautiful kiddies of urs we had some laughs em.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Acko, who police described was in her thirties and in “the late stage of pregnancy” had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers in Burmantofts. | GoFundMe

Friend Dylan Jake Connolly wrote :”We have memories that will stay with me forever. You was the crazy friend we all needed. You was far too good for this life God only takes the best and he has shown that with you I will miss your crazy self.”

A GoFundMe has since been launched by friend Lindsay Slater to help "ease the financial burden and stress" on the family. She wrote: “Yesterday morning we received the worst news that our beautiful friend Emma had sadly passed away. Emma had the biggest heart and would of (sic) done anything to help anyone. Left behind are her 5 heartbroken children Jayden, Demi, Oakley, Regan and new born baby Posie.

“Reaching out with the heaviest heart to ask for some help in easing the financial burden and stress of this horrific situation so that her children and family can have some time to grieve. Every little donation made will help towards this and will be appreciated more than you will ever know.”

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 10.24am today (Tuesday, October 22), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts. The woman died at the scene as result of her injuries. There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The woman, aged in her thirties, was in the late stage of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital after the incident and is receiving critical care." A heavily pregnant woman who died after plummeting 17 storeys from a Leeds tower block has been named locally, with locals describing her as a "beautiful soul".