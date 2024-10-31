Okay, this definitely wasn’t on our 2024 bingo cards.

But you did indeed read the headline correctly - Donald Trump, US presidential candidate and social media extraordinaire, has been tweeting at football fans over the past few days.

Supporters from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and even Portsmouth have been tweeted at by the president. All fans were receiving the same message - to request a ballot to vote in North Carolina.

The US state is 3,754 miles away from the Etihad, so it’s unlikely that Mancunians are going to be participating in the ballot. So how on Earth has this happened?

According to reports, this is a bit of classic light-hearted fun from British football fans. The tweets are automated (hence why they are always the same message) and are triggered by people liking Trump’s posts on X.

By interacting with the former president’s account, they are then tweeted these reminders about ballot deadlines. Cue Brits doing exactly what they do best, liking a bunch of his tweets so they can take the p*** with a requote down the line.