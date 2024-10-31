Manchester City are fending off enquiries for a teenage wonderkid - who has not actually joined the Premier League team yet.

The reigning champions have an agreement in place with 18-year-old attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri. Having signed the Argentine youngster in January, he was immediately loaned back to former club River Plate.

Echeverri will link up with Pep Guardiola’s side in 2025, and is thought to be a big part of the reigning champions’ long-term plans.

But Man City have already found themselves swatting away offers for the teenager - who has not yet even met his Man City teammates, let alone stepped onto the pitch with them.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Manchester City keep rejecting approaches for Claudio Echeverri’s loan move, not only from River Plate. Echeverri is considered part of Man City long-term project already from 2025.”

Man United flop set to leave

Human Beyblade and Brazilian winger Antony may have been told to find a new club, according to reports.

As talks continue between Manchester United and potential new manager Ruben Amorim, he has discussed his transfer plans with Old Trafford executives. According to Teamtalk, the winger - famed for his aura-defining scowl and habitual fidget-spinning on the ball - has no part in his plans for the club.

Last season, Antony took 117 shots at goal, scoring from just five of these attempts.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, and defender Victor Lindelof, are also not in Amorim’s plans.