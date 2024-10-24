Manchester City 'eyeing' replacement for Erling Haaland amid uncertainty about his long-term future
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Norwegian striker immediately won the hearts of fans when he arrived in 2022, scoring 53 goals in 52 games as the club stormed to the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.
Against Sparta Prague in the Champions League last night (October 23) he added once again to his legacy by scoring a sensational flying backheel in a brace for the reigning domestic champions. For months, Barcelona have been coveting Man City’s star man, but he seemed dead set on staying put.
However, his future has since been cast into doubt, with Real Madrid keen on securing his signature. According to Caught Offside, Real Madrid’s enthusiasm for the Norwegian is forcing Manchester City to evaluate potential replacements.
Reports suggest that the Premier League champions are looking in particular at Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is considered by many to be one of the most promising talents in European football right now. The Swede has scored a stunning 56 goals and 19 assists over the past two seasons.
While Haaland’s exact transfer value is unknown - Man City has not yet put a price on his head - but given his value to the club and a contract that runs until 2027 - Haaland’s sale would almost certainly be a world record-breaking transfer fee.
Aston Villa striker stars interest
While England international Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa’s star man, with the performances to back it up, it is Jhon Duran who has been grabbing the headlines as of late. Duran’s heroics in the Champions League secured an historic win against Bayern Munich earlier this season.
Manager Unai Emergy said earlier this week that the Colombian forward was “on fire” but that didn’t stop him from being subbed off against Bologna, which sparked him kicking the back of a seat in the dugout in frustration.
But with seven goals in all competitions so far this season, the 20-year-old is attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
According to Fichajes, both Arsenal and Barcelona will battle for the striker’s services in the January transfer window, which could set them back around £90m. Duran has a massive contract at Villa that runs until 2030.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.