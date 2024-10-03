Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifteen years ago, if you asked a football fan which club had the best academy in the world, they would probably have a couple of answers.

The obvious choice would have been Barcelona - La Masia is one of the most storied academies that brought through the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and one Lionel Messi.

Others would tout the abilities of Southampton, who grew a reputation for developing world-class talents like Alan Shearer and Gareth Bale, then selling them to top teams for a pretty penny. Others, like Matt Le Tissier, stayed with the Saints to become icons of the club.

But while Southampton were making mega profits from homegrown talent, Manchester City were being injected with a healthy dose of Saudi oil money. Many in the late 2000s feared this would lead to them “buying” the Premier League - and initially it certainly seemed that way, luring players such as Yaya Toure, Rodri and Sergio Aguero to the Etihad Stadium.

Nowadays, however, it has become clear that Manchester City also invested heavily into its youth system - and that is starting to pay massive dividends, both at a club and international level. Last weekend’s Premier League games were a clear example of just how far the club’s youth system has come - and the extent to which it is turning out top quality players.

For example, academy graduate Liam Delap scored both goals for Ipswich Town, enabling the Premier League minnows to hold Aston Villa to a 2-2 draw. Over the same weekend, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer scored a staggering four goals in 20 minutes - guess which club he played for just a couple of seasons ago?

Man City’s academy graduates aren’t just staying in the Premier League, however; winger Michael Olise is now one of the first names on Bayern Munich’s teamsheet, and Eric Garcia regularly features for FC Barcelona. But by the same token, not every Man City youngster is being sold on for a profit.

Arguably the most successful academy player is Phil Foden, who this season has even been nominated for the Ballon D’Or. Although Oscar Bobb is currently out injured, he has been a sensational player to watch every time he dons a City shirt.

And youngster Rico Lewis has proven his worth in spades to manager Pep Guardiola this year. When asked by the gaffer which position he plays, Lewis seems to have answered “yes” as he’s stepped on the pitch right across the back line and even in midfield this season.

Does FC Barcelona still have a richer academy history, and tend to produce more generational talents? Perhaps so, but if you are a young footballer looking to make it big, you hope and pray every day that Man City comes calling.