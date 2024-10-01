Can Manchester City sign Ederson? | Getty Images

Manchester City could snap up a long standing Liverpool transfer target.

Game week six of the 2024/25 Premier League season is now in the books. Liverpool currently sit at the summit of the league table, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all in hot pursuit - let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City are looking to snap up a midfielder from the Serie A who is also thought to be in Liverpool’s cross-hairs - meanwhile, a former Manchester United midfielder has made an interesting admission regarding the ongoing title race.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City targeting Atalanta’s Ederson to replace Rodri

Liverpool have long since been on the tail of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as they keep him firmly on their list of potential buys - however, they will now face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

This is according to a recent report from CaughtOffside. The Citizens are looking to replace star midfielder Rodri in January, following news of his season-long injury. They have identified Ederson as a candidate to take up Rodri’s mantle - thus, we could see a fearsome bidding war in the winter if Liverpool’s interest in the player persists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Scholes thinks Liverpool are ‘better’ than Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes made a major prediction that may shock certain audiences - he thinks that Arne Slot’s Liverpool have a better chance of winning the Premier League this season than Arsenal do.

Speaking on the Overlap’s Fan Debate, Scholes said: “You don't think you've got a chance? I think you're better than Arsenal. You've got a better squad, and possibly team. They excite me more. It's not nice saying that, but honestly Liverpool do excite me more when I watch them, when I see their players. Everything they've got, it feels better than Arsenal. I think Pep could be more worried about Liverpool than he is Arsenal."