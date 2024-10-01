Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City legend Francis Lee left £1.6million to his family following his death in 2023.

According to The Sun, the former footballer, who passed at the age of 79 in October 2023, has left most of his possessions to his wife Gillian. His brother Trevor, sister-in-law Pamela and daughter-in-law Sonia were also given £100,000 each from his will.

His eldest son, Gary, had been due to inherit a pot of £250,000. However, he died shortly after his father. The remaining £1,648,000 is set to be distributed between his wife and his three surviving children.

Lee was a notable figure in Manchester City history, serving as both a player during his young career and chairman later in life. The striker played for the Manchester club between 1967 and 1974, making 249 appearances and scoring 112 goals.

In 1994, the English Football Hall of Famer was named chairman of the club before stepping down four years later. He also had spells at club such as Bolton Wanderers, where he began his career, as well as Derby County.