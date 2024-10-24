But for those of us who play fantasy football, every week is a chance to climb up the ranks , overtake our friends in mini-leagues and earn the rightful bragging rights.

That hasn’t been the case for me this season, after setting myself a “no big six” challenge - meaning I don’t have any players from Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United or Tottenham - which has left me barely in the top eight million of players. But last season I finished in the top 70k overall, and absolutely walked my mini-league.