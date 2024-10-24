But for those of us who play fantasy football, every week is a chance to climb up the ranks, overtake our friends in mini-leagues and earn the rightful bragging rights.
That hasn’t been the case for me this season, after setting myself a “no big six” challenge - meaning I don’t have any players from Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United or Tottenham - which has left me barely in the top eight million of players. But last season I finished in the top 70k overall, and absolutely walked my mini-league.
1. BUY: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)
Brentford host Ipswich this weekend, and with the visitors struggling defensively - and Mbeumo in the form of his life - he's even a rogue captaincy shout for this weekend. | Getty Images
2. SELL: Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)
Semenyo has had a great season so far, but Bournemouth are about to head into a run of tricky fixtures, where attacking returns could be hard to come by. That didn't stop them against Arsenal, mind you... | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. BUY: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)
With Bukayo Saka out injured, this week is a great opportunity for Leandro Trossard to rise to the occasion. Liverpool are tough opponents - and the best defence in the league - so only go punt on an Arsenal asset if you're convinced they will get you points. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. SELL: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)
Colombian winger Luis Diaz has been benched in the past two Premier League games, and there's no indication that he'll start against Arsenal this weekend. If you still have him, it's time to move him on. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images
