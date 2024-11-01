One of Wolves’ top players could be heading out the door. | AFP via Getty Images

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could look to the Premier League for his first new signing.

The Portuguese manager was officially unveiled as Erik ten Hag’s successor earlier today (November 1) after rapid negotiations between him and Old Trafford executives. Now, rumours are already circulating about who he will bring in to strengthen the side.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is thought to be top of the list, alongside 17-year-old teammate Geovany Quenda. Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League table, winning just one of their last five matches.

Rayan Aït-Nouri is wanted by Manchester United. | Wolves via Getty Images

But according to GiveMeSport , a man who is more likely to be Amorim’s first arrival at Old Trafford is Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri. The attacking full-back has been coveted for a few seasons now by top Premier League sides, with the Algerian typically having at least one purple patch every year.

Ait-Nouri has 18 months left on his contract at the Molineux, and with Luke Shaw still sidelined with injury the Red Devils are desperate to find someone who can confidently make the left-back position their own.

Liverpool ‘likely’ to pursue Bournemouth defender

Left-backs appear to be the flavour of the day today, with Liverpool also being linked with one further down the Premier League table.

Teamtalk has reported that the Reds are interested in AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, touting him as a “key” target for Arne Slot’s side. The Hungarian was in high demand over the summer transfer window, but the Cherries were able to fend off interest.

Milos Kerkez has been a solid player for AFC Bournemouth since he signed for the Cherries in 2023. | Getty Images

It comes as Liverpool’s incumbent left-back, Andy Robertson, reaches 30 years old, with Slot keen to bring in someone that offers strong competition for the position.

The publication added that Kerkez, known for his physical presence and aerial threat, is “ready to go” to a top team.