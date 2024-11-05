Ruben Amorim wants to bring one of his Sporting CP players to Manchester United.

The January transfer window is now only a couple of months away. As we draw ever closer to its opening, what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to set up a ‘reunion’ at Old Trafford - meanwhile, Arsenal could be ‘priced out’ of a transfer in January.

Ruben Amorim wants to bring Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda to Manchester United

Since the announcement of the impending arrival of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, several Sporting CP stars have been linked with a move to the Red Devils - and one of them is 17-year-old forward Geovany Quenda.

Despite his young age, he has already carved out a place in the Sporting senior team. United aren’t the only interested party - Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the player, according to TEAMtalk.

He’s only played in 10 league games for Sporting’s senior team, scoring once - and is the youngest player to net for Sporting, beating the effort of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s also appeared for Portugal’s under-17 and under-21 team.

Arsenal want Bryan Mbuemo but ‘not expected’ to match asking price

Arsenal want to snap Brentford ace Bryan Mbuemo up in the January transfer window - however, former Aston Villa scout Mick Brown thinks that the Bees will ask for more money than the Gunners are willing to pay.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “He’s a fantastic player. He’s honest, strong, reliable, skilful and consistent. There are plenty of clubs who have been watching him and plenty who will wish he was in their side. But Brentford won’t let him go cheaply.

“The lad has done superbly for them, but I can’t imagine the likes of Arsenal will be willing to match the sort of price they’ll be asking. From what I’ve heard, they value him upwards of £60m.

“Now, that’s not a fee they expect to get for him, but they don’t want to lose him and will look to price him out of a move in January. Whether it happens in the summer is a different question, but I wouldn’t expect any clubs to be willing to match that asking price at the moment.”

Since 2019 Mbuemo has played 193 league games for Brentford, scoring 53 times. He’s also a Cameroon international with 20 caps and five goals for his country.