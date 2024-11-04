Manchester United and public apologies - it’s become one of football’s iconic duos.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have taken to social media in the past, apologising to fans for their team’s poor performances. But at the weekend, Fernandes issued a televised apology to former manager Erik ten Hag.

As previously reported, ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United last week after the club’s abysmal start to the Premier League season. Ruben Amorim has been named as the new manager, with Ruud van Nistelrooy serving as interim manager until the Potuguese gaffer arrives at Old Trafford next week.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend. It was in an interview with Sky Sports after the game that Fernandes issued his apology - which has drawn the ire of former Man United player and pundit, Roy Keane.

Fernandes is the Manchester United captain and is expected to retain the armband under Ruben Amorim. | Getty Images

Fernandes said: “When you see a manager go you have to look at the mirror first - I spoke with Erik ten Hag and I told him I apologise and I feel disappointed I couldn’t do more for him. We should've done better.

“I wasn’t scoring goals and I felt responsibility as I’m normally a player with a lot of goals and assists. The main thing is he’s aware of that. Every week is challenging, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. It’s a different week because we know Erik is gone.

“It’s not good for anyone at the club when a manager goes because it means that the positions where the team is is not the best, the results are not the best. We are all disappointed by that, you always have to take a little bit of the blame on yourself.”

Appearing for the broadcaster after the interview, former Manchester United captain Keane refused to accept Fernandes’ apology. He said: “These are always awkward interviews for players but I wouldn’t have much time and patience for the player to say, ‘listen, sorry, we let you down’. Too little, too late.

“We’ll judge what you’re doing on the football pitch. I don’t think Bruno has done enough in a lot of the games already. He didn’t show that leadership. So it would be interesting to hear what Ten Hag has to say about it. But you also have to move on.

Roy Keane was less than impressed with Bruno Fernandes’ apology to ex-Man United manager Erik ten Hag. | Getty Images

“A lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes. They just focus on the next manager and get ready, look after themselves. Players can be selfish, we know that, but I don’t think Bruno done enough as a captain of Man United over the last year or two to help the manager out. Far from it.

“The proof’s there with all the results. It’s not just on Bruno, of course, but I don’t think he showed enough leadership skills when the going’s got tough with some of the performances. I don’t think Bruno should be too proud of himself, of what’s happened to the manager of the last week or two. I think the players let the manager down ultimately.”