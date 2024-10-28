Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Man United. | Getty Images

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag after the club’s disappointing start to the season.

Man United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday at West Ham, with a 2-1 loss, and sit in the bottom half of the table. They have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Rumours have been circulating for some time about ten Hag’s future, following a meeting between the Dutchman and Man United executives in London earlier this month.

A club statement read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”