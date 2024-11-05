Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a popular Dutch midfielder - but may struggle to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

After experimenting with winger Dejan Kulusevski playing in a more central role, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is now looking at signing someone who can more naturally play in that position.

In the past few games, the Swede has been partnering James Maddison in the middle of the park, but it’s thought that Postecoglu wants to bolster his options for the second half of the season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have shown interest in Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who currently plays for AC Milan. The 26-year-old is in his second year with the Serie A giants, and from the centre of midfield has scored three goals with two assists so far this season.

Tijjani Reijnders has been a stand-out player for AC Milan this season. | Getty Images

Postecoglu wants a January signing as Tottenham make a push for a top four finish in the Premier League - and subsequently, a Champions League spot. But sources suggest that it’s “highly unlikely” Reijnders will make a move before the end of the season.

Arsenal establish ‘dream’ signing

Arsenal have identified their top transfer target - and while most clubs would name someone like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham as their ‘dream’ signing, the Gunners have someone else on their minds.

Teamtalk has reported that manager Mikel Arteta wants competition in the striker position for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, with Newcastle star Alexander Isak at the top of his shortlist. The outlet added that Isak is keen to join a club competing for trophies and consistently qualifying for the Champions League.

Alexander Isak wants trophies and top European football, reports suggest. | Getty Images

Journalist Fraser Gillan wrote: “The forward harbours concerns that Newcastle’s progress is not going as quickly as first expected, after the Magpies failed to finish in the top four last season.

“We understand that Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs have made a comprehensive shortlist of strikers but Isak is the player who ticks all the boxes and has become the club’s ‘dream target,’ per sources.”