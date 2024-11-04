A footballer has died after being struck by lightning in the middle of a match.

As the sound of thunder rumbled around a stadium in Peru last weekend, the referee ordered all players to leave the pitch in the 22nd minute. It came during a regional tournament in Chilca, Huancayo, in a game between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca.

While the players walked off the pitch, lightning struck the ground - and the players. One footballer died and five others were injured in the incident.

The player who died has since been named as 39-year-old Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza. He was killed instantly when the lightning struck him directly. Goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta, 40, was also hit by the lightning and was rushed to hospital.

Other people who were rushed to hospital, including two teenagers and a 24-year-old, are described as being in a stable condition.

Posting about the incident on X, engineer Lucho Duarte said: “Lightning claimed the life of a soccer player and injured five others during a match. My condolences to the affected families.

“This unfortunate event reminds us of the importance of lightning protection, especially at outdoor events. As professionals, we must promote a culture of prevention and ensure safety in open spaces.”