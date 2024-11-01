Manchester United has led tributes to lifelong fan and disability campaigner Chas Banks MBE, who has died age 74.

Banks, who first went to Old Trafford with his father on Christmas Day in 1957, was the club’s Disabled Supporters’ Association (MUDSA) secretary. He joined the association in 1997 after becoming disabled himself the year before.

After joining the association, Banks worked tirelessly to improve disabled access and the experiences of disabled supporters at Old Trafford, before taking this beyond the club and into the wider footballing community. For his efforts, he was awarded his MBE in 2022.

Thanks to his and MUDSA’s influence, Manchester United invested £11m into accessible facilities at Old Trafford. This included 118 new wheelchair positions and 158 new amenity seats, doubling the capacity of these sections.

Lifelong Man United fan Chas Banks MBE has died age 74. | Manchester United Supporters Trust

Leading tributes, Man United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “This is truly devastating news for all of us at the club who knew and worked with Chas. He was an important figure within our fan community and represented MUDSA with integrity and passion, as well as playing a significant role on our fans’ forum for almost a decade.

“Chas was a relentless advocate for the interests of fans with disabilities and played such an important part in driving forward the development of our accessible facilities at the stadium.

“We send our sincere condolences to Chas’s family and friends. The best tribute we can pay to Chas is to continue strengthening the bond between the club and MUDSA and continuing his hard work to make our game accessible for all.”

Ahead of Manchester United’s home game against Chelsea on Sunday, a wreath will be placed in the Ability Suite by Denis Irwin, in remembrance of Banks and all he did for the club.