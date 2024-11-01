Blackpool manager Steve Bruce had issued a heartbreaking statement following the death of his four-month-old grandson ahead of his return to the dugout this weekend.

The manager, who had been announced as the new head coach of the Lancashire side last month, took time away from the sport after the tragic death of his grandson Madison at just four months old. The infant was the son of Bruce’s daughter Amy and ex-QPR and Millwall striker Matt Smith.

Bruce is now set to return to the dugout this weekend as his side face Gillingham in the FA Cup. In a statement shared via Blackpool, Bruce said: "On Tuesday we laid my grandson Madison to rest. It's been the worst time of my family's entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

“I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world. It has touched us all.

“I'd also like to thank David, Julian, and the owner Simon for their understanding and support. I look forward to seeing you all on Saturday at Gillingham, and back at Bloomfield Road. Look after your loved ones."

Blackpool previously announced the heartbreaking death, which was described as sudden and unexpected”. The team said previously: "Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family."