Tributes paid to Trevor Whymark as former Ipswich Town striker dies age 74

Trevor Whymark played for Peterborough after leaving Ipswich Town.

Emotional tributes have been paid to an Ipswich Town legend who has died at the age of 74.

The Portman Road side has confirmed that former striker Trevor Whymark, a “ruthless” striker in the 1970s under manager Bobby Robson, died earlier this week. With 104 goals in 335, he sits sixth on the club’s list of all-time top goalscorers.

Whymark helped Ipswich to take on some of the best clubs in Europe, helping them to victories against the likes of Real Madrid and Lazio - scoring in a 4-0 thrashing of the Italian giants. Working as a second striker, he helped partners David Johnson - and later, Paul Mariner - thrive thanks to his aerial dominance and ability to create chances.

Paying tribute to their former striker, a club statement said: “The club was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trevor Whymark earlier this week at the age of 74. One of the real giants of Bobby Robson’s first great side of the 1970s, he was discovered while playing for Norfolk against Suffolk in a county youth fixture, and quickly made the move to the right side of the border from there.

“He made his debut for Town at just 19, wearing the number nine shirt against Manchester City on 28 February 1970, his first goal for the Blues coming the following month in a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

“He could always be relied upon to get double figures in goals each season though, and when Trevor did get his eye in, he was as ruthless a finisher as the best of them. He will forever remain one of the great names of this football club.”

Earning just one senior cap for England, injuries plagued the latter part of his career and Whymark moved to Derby County in 1979, followed by a six-year journeyman tour of clubs such as Grimsby Town, Southend United and the Vancouver Whitecaps before retiring in 1985, while playing for Diss Town.