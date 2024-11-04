Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost certainly leaving Liverpool in the near future. | Getty Images

Real Madrid executives seem to have finally made their minds up about their defensive conundrum.

The La Liga giants have been searching for a long-term replacement to Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal, after he picked up a triple injury that has sidelined him for the forseeable future. Carvajal has been ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a tear of the external lateral ligament and a tear of the popliteal tendon.

According to rumours, Los Blancos had compiled a shortlist of replacements including Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Now, AS has reported that the latter is in “pole position” to be signed by Real Madrid - although the Spanish club will have to cope with having the error-prone Lucas Vazquez deputising in at full-back for the time being.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield will expire at the end of the season, and while manager Arne Slot may wish to sell him in January for a rumoured fee of around £75m, Real Madrid will almost certainly hold out until the summer to get him on a free.

The 26-year-old has been at Liverpool his entire life, and has played 322 games for the Reds since graduating the academy. A regular in the starting XI, he has won both the Premier League and Champions League with the club, as well as representing England at the Euros and World Cup.

Newcastle move for Brentford star

Bryan Mbeumo has been the name on everyone’s lips so far this season - and every single top team seems to be getting linked with him. Now, it’s Newcastle’s turn.

The Brentford winger could be Eddie Howe’s answer to a glaring hole in his starting XI on the right wing, and while Brentford are hoping to keep hold of the Cameroon international, by the end of the season he will have just one year left on his contract.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are preparing a £50m bid for Mbeumo, which comes short of the transfer fee the Bees are reported to be holding out for.

The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are already rumoured to be interested in the attacker, who apparently has a price tag of £60m.