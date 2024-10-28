Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have made enquiries about a Bundesliga defender while Europe’s top clubs circle around Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks almost certain to leave Anfield within the next 12 months. The full-back is out-of-contract in the summer, and the likes of Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly interested in the 26-year-old.

The Reds had been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro, but amid rumours that his price tag could be in the region of £80m, Arne Slot is now making contingency plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have made an enquiry to Red Bull Salzburg about their right-back Amar Dedic. The 22-year-old Bosnian international would likely be a budget signing for the Reds, given how Salzburg have a reputation for giving their top stars a chance at the big leagues.

Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic. | Getty Images

With former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp now Red Bull’s global head of soccer, he could help expedite Dedic’s move to Anfield thanks to his affiliation with both clubs. The Reds are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Brazilian right-back Vanderson, who plays for Monaco.

Ex-Man City ace goes for medical

Here’s a name you haven’t heard in a long time - Mario Balotelli. The Italian striker gained Premier League infamy in the early 2010s for his antics both on and off the pitch while at Manchester City, which was followed up by a dismal spell at Liverpool, where even ageing forward Ricky Lambert was higher up the pecking order.

Mario Balotelli left Adana Demirspor in the summer - and has been without a club ever since. | Getty Images

Balotelli is 34 now, and has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Adana Demirspor in the summer. But today (October 28) the Italian is having a medical that could see him return to the Serie A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Medical today for Mario Balotelli in Genova to become new Genoa player. Balotelli has been waiting for 20 days as he only wanted Genoa, he spoke several times to Alberto Gilardino and now joins as a free agent on reduced salary.”