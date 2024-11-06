Fede Valverde has become one of the world's best midfielders at Real Madrid. | Getty Images

The wife of one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars has properly kicked off after her husband was subbed off in a match.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has faced plenty of criticism lately, with Los Blancos nine points adrift of Barcelona in LaLiga and left licking their wounds after a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League last night (November 5).

But the most recent blasting of his tactics has come much closer to home, with midfielder Fede Valverde’s wife Mina Bonino taking to social media to vent after the Uruguayan was substituted for the second half, being replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.

Bonino was venting on X last night, where she warned she would “be arrested” if she let loose and spoke her mind.

She said: “I have to close this down, it’s better because I’ll be arrested. Where Fede plays best is as a pivote. What are you talking about?

“When will they f***ing understand for once and for all that Fede is not a winger?”

Bonino’s tweets have since been deleted - but not before Ancelotti was asked about the criticism he has faced online. The Madrid gaffer said: “Opining on what people think on social media is very complicated. I removed him because he was not at 100 per cent, he had a problem with his back.

“It seemed like he had recovered because yesterday he trained well, but it seemed to me that he was not in his best physical condition; that’s why I changed him.”

Valverde and Bonino have two children - Benicio, who was born in 2020, and Bautista, born last year. The Uruguayan midfielder earns €320,577, making him one of Real Madrid’s highest-paid players.