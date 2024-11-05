A viral social media clip has sparked concerns that a former footballer is slipping back into alcoholism.

A relationship with booze following the death of his father began a downward spiral in the career of Brazilian footballer Adriano. Once considered to be Ronaldo’s heir, the powerhouse striker struggled with both depression and alcoholism in the late 2000s.

Despite winning four Serie A titles with Inter Milan, he was unable to reach the heights he was touted for; in fact, he later revealed that on many occasions that Inter said he was unavailable due to injury, he was simply drunk. He later played for the likes of Corinthians, Flamengo and Miami United, where he retired in 2016.

Brazilian forward Adriano struggled with alcoholism throughout his playing career. | AFP via Getty Images

But now, new footage of the former striker has gone viral on social media. The clip showed Adriano with a beer in one hand and his phone in the other, seemingly intoxicated. It was edited with sombre music and a caption that read: “Why do many Brazilian footballers struggle like this after retirement?”

Speaking to Brazilian outlet R7 in 2018, Adriano, now 42, said: “Only I know how much I suffered. The death of my father left me with this huge void, I felt very lonely. After his death everything got worse, because I isolated myself.

“I was alone in Italy, sad and depressed, and then I started drinking. I only felt happy when I was drinking, I'd do it every night. I drank everything I could get my hands on - wine, whisky, vodka, beer. Lots of beer.

“I didn't stop drinking and in the end I had to leave Inter.”

However, fans have disputed the legitimacy of the clip, suggesting that Adriano is simply having fun with his friends. One user said: “Adriano lives in one of the richest areas in Rio de Janeiro, he also goes back to the community he grew up in to hang out with friends and enjoy life. He went through depression and alcoholism after his father died.”