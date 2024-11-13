Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City are considering a move for one of the up and coming stars of European football - even though they have fires to fight elsewhere in their squad.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Premier League champions have had their season blighted by injuries, with the likes of Rodri, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden among the players who have been forced onto the sidelines.

In particular, Pep Guardiola’s side are struggling with Rodri’s absence. The Spaniard’s role as the defensive midfielder has been critical to their success, and without him the back four has been left exposed - which is a big reason why City have lost their last four consecutive games (the first time it’s happened since Guardiola took charge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But instead of plugging the gaps in his midfield or attack, Guardiola is reportedly looking to sign a defensive duo in the January transfer window.

Do Manchester City really need Jeremie Frimpong? | AFP via Getty Images

According to Football Transfers, City are weighing up potential moves for both Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg. The former is a Manchester City academy graduate, both are Dutch and both play at right back.

What’s even more bizarre is that City already have both Kyle Walker - who isn’t getting any younger but is still a world class full-back - and Rico Lewis, a youngster who has been a loyal servant to Guardiola and shown his versatility this season. Both of them also contend for the right back position.

While many pundits believe that Frimpong, 23, could become one of the best full-backs in the world, it doesn’t seem like the position that should be Manchester City’s priority in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serie A giants want Man United star

One of Manchester United’s summer signings could already been on his way out of the club, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent big last summer, signing the likes of defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, Lille defender Leny Yoro and PSG outcast Manuel Ugarte.

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee was also brought in from Bologna. The 23-year-old has scored one goal since arriving in Manchester, but struggled to break into the starting XI under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

Joshua Zirkzee could be leaving Man United - just months after his £36.5m arrival. | Getty Images

Now, the striker looks set to leave Old Trafford in January, mere months after making his unpacking his bags. According to Tuttosport, Juventus are keen to sign Zirkzee on loan - which could end up becoming a permanent arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid widely-reported rumours that new manager Ruben Amorim will try to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is considered to be one of the best forwards in European football right now.