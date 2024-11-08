A Manchester City star could leave the club in the coming transfer windows.

The Premier League will return once again this weekend. Football fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the London derby clash between Chelsea and Arsenal on Saturday - but before then, let’s take a look at what is happening around England’s top division.

A Manchester City player could leave the club if one of his teammates pens a new contract at the Etihad Stadium - meanwhile, Manchester United are set to face major competition for one of their key transfer targets.

Stefan Ortega could ‘quit’ Manchester City if Ederson signs new deal

Manchester City shot stopper Ederson is thought to be in talks over a new contract with the Sky Blues. Should he signed on the dotted line, it could trigger the departure of backup ‘keeper Stefan Ortega, according to Football Insider.

Ortegs is firmly behind Ederson in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. At the age of 32, he is not getting any younger - and he wants first team football. If the Brazilian international signs a new deal, his chances of being City’s number one will greatly diminish.

As such, the German goalie could leave the Citizens to seek out regular first team football. It is not set in stone as things stand - Ederson is thought to be in the sights of several clubs in the Saudi Pro League. They cannot open official talks with him yet, as he is under contract with City until the summer of 2026 - despite this, they could still turn his head with a lucrative offer.

Ortega joined City in 2022 on a free transfer, after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired. Since then, he has made just 12 Premier League appearances. Ederson, meanwhile, made the jump to Manchester in 2017 from Benfica - he has made 260 league appearances since then.

Manchester United face hefty competition for transfer for Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks - these links have been accentuated following the pending arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, according to L’Equipe, they will face competition from massive clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich - which could complicate a potential move for the player. He caught the eye of worldwide audiences recently, when he scored a hat-trick against City in the Champions League.

Furthermore, he will not come cheap - he has a release clause of £83 million in his contract at Lisbon. Furthermore, given United’s high spending summer transfer window, it could be difficult for the Red Devils to amass the necessary finances to bring the 26 year old on board in the January transfer window. As such, if United were to make an offer for Gyokeres, it would likely come in the summer.

PSG have also recently been linked with a move for the Swedish international - however, a report from French outlet Le Parisien has seemingly ruled the Ligue 1 club out of the race for his signature. While they have an interest in the player, they think his price tag is too high for them to consider making a serious offer.