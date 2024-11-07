Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier league. | AFP via Getty Images

David Moyes didn’t mince his words when describing former employer Manchester United.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish manager, who took the reins at Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, spent just one season in charge before being sacked as he guided the Red Devils to a seventh place finish in the Premier League.

But with the imminent arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese man will become the sixth manager since Sir Alex left the club. Meanwhile, the great man himself recently had his role as club ambassador terminated by ownership group Ineos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath of all of this Moyes, now 61, has given his opinion on the current state of Man United - and claims the club has lost its way. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, he said: “Manchester United had unbelievable traditions. They brought in their own young players, and they didn't sack managers.

David Moyes was the first manager to follow Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. | Getty Images

“When Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't doing so well, they didn't do it. They stood for something, which was admirable, that this club means a bit more that bit of class, which dropped away at that time [when he left].

“He [Amorim] is in a completely different situation now - I was really forcing it, to take over the champions at the time.. At the moment, the players might now be saying that they need to step up because the manager might be coming from a stronger position.

“Manchester United have really talented players. Getting into Manchester United in the situation they're in, they can only improve because of that we might see an improvement in their performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Sir Alex retired as manager, the likes of Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all taken turns in the dugout, with varying success but never reaching the heights of local rivals Manchester City.