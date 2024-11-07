Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for one of the Bundesliga’s top midfielders - but face a major obstacle in the battle for his signature.

The Red Devils will likely be going through a period of restructuring when new manager Ruben Amorim arrives next week (November 11) - and new signings are practically a certainty as he stamps his mark on the team.

While rumours circulate about Amorim potentially bringing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres along with him, there are now indications that Man United will once again raid Bayern Munich in the upcoming transfer window. Last summer, they bought defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for a total €65m deal.

Posting on X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Manchester United plan to make moves in the winter transfer market. [I] understand that the Red Devils are looking for an affordable striker.

Leon Goretzka could be a target for Manchester United. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

“Man United are also in search of a number eight, a central midfielder. Leon Goretzka’s situation is still being closely monitored. However, as of now, the 29-year-old still has no plans to leave Bayern in winter.”

Hammers manager under threat

It’s been a tough start to the season for West Ham United. Under manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers spent big in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and loanee Carlos Soler.

But despite so many transfers, £100m worth to be exact, - and pundits claiming they had “won” the transfer window - West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, having lost five games already this season.

Julen Lopetegui has struggled in the dugout so far this season. | Getty Images

Now, the Guardian has reported that Lopetegui’s position as manager is under threat, and depending on the result against Everton at home this weekend, could be reviewed by club executives.

Lopetegui, who was hired over the likes of Hansi Flick and Paulo Fonesca, will probably need a win against the Toffees on Saturday (November 9) to keep his job safe.