Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone.

A male commentator is under investigation for an offhand remark made about England footballer Ella Toone during a Manchester United game.

Fans were quick to criticise the commentator, who did not identify himself during the game, after he described 25-year-old Toone as having a face like "a slapped bum" during the match. The remark has sparked a fierce backlash online after Toone’s father, Nick, died just two months ago.

Toone, a standout player for Man United and a member of England's Euro-winning Lionesses squad in 2022, was substituted in the 61st minute with United down 1-0 and was replaced by Melvine Malard.

It was roughly 15 minutes later, as Toone was shown on camera off the pitch with her arms crossed and appearing downcast, the commentator said: “Ella Toone, still got a face like a smacked bum.”

The commentary, made on the Barclays WSL world feed, an international alternative feed to the BBC's own dedicated live coverage, quickly got picked up on social media and is now being investigated further by Women's Super League higher-ups. The exact moment this happened has also been deleted from the YouTube broadcast of the game.

Fans were quick to defend Toone, who lost her father Nick in September. One fan said: “Hearing the commentator say 'Ella Toone has a face like a smacked bum' when she got taken off today, all while showing her on the verge of tears has absolutely enraged me.

“She's 25-years-old and has just lost her dad. Cut the girl some slack she's f*****g trying.”

A second added: “You could just not comment on anything except the football - rather than pick on someone who just lost her dad.”