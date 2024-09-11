Ella Toone's father has died just days before his 60th birthday, the Lioness has confirmed.

The 25-year-old Manchester United player announced to fans that her dad, Nick, had died shortly before his birthday, which would have been today. Nick was a central figure in Toone’s football journey, often seen supporting her at matches, whether she was playing for Manchester United or representing England with the Lionesses.

Toone shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram, posting several photos of him along with the caption: "Dad, today would have been your 60th bday, just three days after we had to watch you leave us. I wish we could have had at least 20 more birthdays together. We will raise a glass for your big one tonight as much as you really didn’t wanna turn the big 60.

Ella Toone's father, Nick, has died just days before his 60th birthday. | Ella Toone / Instagram

“I don't have the words right now but all I can say is I will miss you and I will never stop loving you. There's a big hole in my heart that can never be filled but all I can do now is continue to make you proud. Your the biggest reason I've achieved what I have, playing without you sat in the stands shouting COME ON UNITED won't ever be the same but you got the best seat in the house now dad, just make sure you remember to take your glasses for once.

“The best dad in the world, best man, my best friend and my best football coach. We will stick together and we will make you proud Dad.”

Previously, Toone had shared that her football career began by chance during a day out with her father at Hindsford Football Club when she was just a newborn. Recalling the story to England Football, she said: “My dad always tells me a story about when I was a newborn baby and he took me to watch the football down at our local team Hindsford Football Club.

“He said I was dressed in a nice little white dress my mum had put me in and he was just planning to stand and watch the game but they were a player down. They shouted over: 'Nick, can you come and play?' He was like: 'I've got my newborn baby!' he ended up playing though and then the ball went really high up in the air and landed on me and the pram went over.

“I was crying and my mum was going mad because I had a football stain on my dress. So my dad always says that was the day you decided you wanted to play football.”