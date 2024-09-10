Manchester United have been linked with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. | Getty Images

Manchester United have identified a potential January signing.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international break is due to end this weekend when Premier League football returns. Ahead of the next set of fixtures, let’s take a look at what is happening in the rumour mill.

Manchester United have a possible signing in their sights ahead of the January transfer window - meanwhile, Everton have ‘lined up’ a few potential replacements for head coach Sean Dyche, following a slow start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United ‘identify’ Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as potential January signing

Luke Shaw’s continuous struggles with fitness are a concern to the Manchester United hierarchy. They want to provide cover to the England international by signing a new left back in the January transfer window - and they have identified Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as a potential candidate for the role, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT.

Robinson has been an integral player in Marco Silva’s setup at Craven Cottage for some time now. So far this season, the USMNT international has played in every minute of their three Premier League games, notching up a pair of assists along the way.

United, meanwhile, have been forced to field players out of position to deal with their crisis at left back. Robinson is rarely injured - his reliability could be a godsend to Erik ten Hag.

Everton ‘line up’ possible managerial replacements for Sean Dyche

Everton have endured a dismal start to the Premier League season - so far, they have lost all three of their games, scoring two and conceding ten. Alarm bells are ringing for Sean Dyche - especially so, as the Toffees have reportedly lined up replacements for the former Burnley head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is according to a recent report from Football Insider. Among the possible replacements are Palmeiras coach Abel Fereira and AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca - both have been identified by incoming owner John Textor.