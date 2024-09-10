Manchester United 'pinpoint' Fulham ace for future transfer, Everton 'line up' Sean Dyche replacements
The international break is due to end this weekend when Premier League football returns. Ahead of the next set of fixtures, let’s take a look at what is happening in the rumour mill.
Manchester United have a possible signing in their sights ahead of the January transfer window - meanwhile, Everton have ‘lined up’ a few potential replacements for head coach Sean Dyche, following a slow start to the season.
Manchester United ‘identify’ Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as potential January signing
Luke Shaw’s continuous struggles with fitness are a concern to the Manchester United hierarchy. They want to provide cover to the England international by signing a new left back in the January transfer window - and they have identified Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as a potential candidate for the role, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT.
Robinson has been an integral player in Marco Silva’s setup at Craven Cottage for some time now. So far this season, the USMNT international has played in every minute of their three Premier League games, notching up a pair of assists along the way.
United, meanwhile, have been forced to field players out of position to deal with their crisis at left back. Robinson is rarely injured - his reliability could be a godsend to Erik ten Hag.
Everton ‘line up’ possible managerial replacements for Sean Dyche
Everton have endured a dismal start to the Premier League season - so far, they have lost all three of their games, scoring two and conceding ten. Alarm bells are ringing for Sean Dyche - especially so, as the Toffees have reportedly lined up replacements for the former Burnley head coach.
This is according to a recent report from Football Insider. Among the possible replacements are Palmeiras coach Abel Fereira and AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca - both have been identified by incoming owner John Textor.