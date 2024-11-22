Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal could look to sign a Real Madrid star - but they aren’t the only ones in the race.

Premier League action returns tomorrow! We’ll see Chelsea take on Leicester City, Arsenal face Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will clash with Tottenham Hotspur - in the meantime, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division.

A slew of top clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, are looking to sign a Real Madrid star - meanwhile, a Manchester United player will be handed a ‘second chance’ following a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has struggled for game time this season at Real Madrid. He is thought to be unhappy at the club, according to TBR Football - which would open the door for clubs in the Premier League to make a move for the Moroccan international. Arsenal are thought to be interested in a move for Diaz, as are Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. As such, competition for the 25 year’s old signature is fierce.

So far this season, Diaz has played in nine games across all competitions, scoring one goal and notching up two assists along the way. He joined Los Blancos in 2019 from Manchester City for a fee of £15.5 million - since then, he has made 53 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring ten goals.

Diaz has a mammoth release clause of £641 million in his contract - despite this, should he opt to force a move away from the Bernabeu Stadium, he will leave for a much leaner fee than this.

Joshua Zirkzee handed ‘clean slate’ by Ruben Amorim

Joshua Zirkzee’s start to life at Manchester United has not gone according to plan - however, the Dutchman will get a second bite of the cherry under new head coach Ruben Amorim. According to Football Insider, both he and Rasmus Hojlund will be given a chance to impress their new manager - neither of them have been in strong form this season.

Furthermore, Amorim is not interested in individuals - he will do whatever he feels is right for the team. As such, if he feels that Zirkzee is the best player in his position for the sake of the team, he will be given a chance to shine.

Upon his arrival at United, Amorim said [via Manchester United’s YouTube channel]: “The team is the most important thing for me. And if you work as a team, then the talent individually is going to shine. But if I have to explain the importance of everything, it is the character, the way we fight, the way we play, and we must have an identity.

“If our players take the shirt, they will know that it is the Manchester United team. Everybody thinks the same, running back, playing, enjoying. This is what drives me. I can say the popular thing, which is to win. Everybody wants to win and I want to win with my players, with the fans, but with an identity and one idea, that is the thing that I am focused on all the time.”