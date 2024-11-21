Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stan Collymore has named one of his ‘flops of the season’.

We are just two days away from the return of the Premier League. As teams gear up to take to the pitch once again, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division.

Stan Collymore has singled out a player who he thinks is one of the ‘flops of the season’, while Manchester United have been linked with a Chelsea superstar.

Stan Collymore names Arsenal’s Raheem Sterling as the Premier League’s ‘flop of the season’

Suffice to say, Raheem Sterling’s loan switch to Arsenal has not gone according to plan thus far. With just one goal and one assist since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, his already stagnant career has seemingly hit another brick wall. Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has taken note of this, branding Sterling as a ‘massive disappointment’ and one of the ‘flops of the season’. Not only this, he also said Sterling has ‘stunk the place out’.

Speaking with the Metro, Collymore said: “Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened. He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal. He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that.”

Manchester United ‘interested’ in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season - to help out with their attacking woes, the Red Devils could look to snap up Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku in the January transfer window. Speaking with Football Insider, former United scout Mick Brown said: “From what I hear, Man United are certainly interested. I’m told he’s on their list of targets and one they could look to snap up either in January or the summer.

“He’s one of these modern-day players where he’s not really a striker, not really a midfielder, and not really a winger. He’s sort of a combination of all three. So when you look at Amorim’s Sporting team, the forwards are all quick and they play off the back of defenders and put them under pressure.

“Nkunku strikes me as the sort of player who would fit into that perfectly. He’s also more than good enough to play every week at this level. I watched him play a few years ago playing against Manchester City in the Champions League and he played in that sort of inside-right position.

“He caused all sorts of trouble for them with his pace and pressing that day. He scored a hattrick, but his team got beaten 6-3. I was staggered at what I saw. He was lethal. Next thing I heard, he was going to Chelsea, but the situation they’re in now is difficult for him. It’s starting to cause problems for them, because players as good as he is want to be playing every week, not just rotated for cup competitions.“