Former Wales international footballer Natasha Harding has apologised amidst an investigation into claims she conned parents out of thousands of pounds for private coaching sessions that allegedly never took place.

The ex-striker, who played for Manchester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, is accused of accepting payments from families for one-to-one or group training sessions with children, then cancelling the sessions without providing refunds.

Harding, 35, capped 103 times for Wales and named Welsh Footballer of the Year in 2016, has denied any deliberate wrongdoing. In a statement to a national outlet, she said it was "unavoidable" and caused by circumstances "beyond my control." She added: “I offer my apologies to those affected whose sessions I could not complete. This was unavoidable, and it was never the intention not to fulfil the sessions.”

Parents claim Harding owes them a collective £45,000 in refunds. Some families report paying up to £1,200 for block-booked sessions, while others spent hundreds for individual training at £30 an hour. A WhatsApp group created by concerned parents now includes 27 alleged victims, with some accusing Harding of deliberately taking money without intending to hold the sessions.

One parent, whose 12-year-old daughter was promised training, told the outlet: “She promises a lot to the kids. My friend’s daughter is autistic, and she kept asking when she was going to see Natasha. She spent £900, she would add on dietician and gym plans but never actually got anything.” The parent added, “She has repaid small amounts now that she knows we are putting up a fight to get our money back. But the parents who are owed more than £1,000 have got nothing back.”

The promised sessions were set to begin in June 2023, but many were cancelled with reported excuses ranging from car breakdowns to accidents. Harding claims her efforts to expand her academy were hampered by logistical and personal challenges, including her car being written off and breakdowns that left her relying on trains and taxis to attend sessions.

Harding explained: “When without a car I caught a two-hour train to sessions to avoid cancellations, lugging my equipment with me and needing taxis. However, this was not sustainable.” She insists she has refunded affected parents, saying: “We agreed on refunds for those sessions, and I have paid them. The majority of parents have been incredibly understanding.”

Many parents allege Harding used her influence in the football community to intimidate them. One parent claimed: “She is putting fear into us because she is perceived to control the football world, she’s got contacts everywhere. My daughter ended up having zero sessions. I couldn’t get her to commit to a date, and it took me weeks to chase her for a refund.”

Harding has been reported to Action Fraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, and local police forces in Gwent and Gloucestershire.

Despite the allegations, Harding maintains that her intentions were never malicious, saying, “The academy’s purpose is to provide detailed technical coaching to young boys and girls and provide them with opportunities I never had… I’m devastated that I haven’t been able to finish the session blocks.”

Harding, now a television commentator for the women’s game, continues to deliver local sessions and claims she has received positive feedback from many parents. Investigations into the allegations remain ongoing.