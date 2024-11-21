Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Hoddle has explained why one of Tottenham’s top players has struggled to make it into their starting XI this season.

The international break is over and the Premier League season will resume at the weekend. In anticipation of Saturday’s fixtures, let’s take a look at what is happening around England’s top division today.

A former Tottenham Hotspur star has explained why a current member of the squad is struggling for game time - meanwhile, Newcastle United have a Brentford star in their sights.

Glenn Hoddle says James Maddison ‘hasn’t’ started for Spurs due to Dejan Kulusevski’s form

James Maddison has been struggling to make it into Tottenham’s starting line-up recently - and Glenn Hoddle believes this is down to the strong form shown by Dejan Kulesevski. So far this season, Maddison has featured in 15 games across all competitions, while Kulusevski has played a part in 17. The England international has been left out of Spurs’ last two Premier League starting XIs, with Kulusevski usurping his role in the middle of the park.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Hoddle said: “Kulusevski had a chance when Maddison was injured to play in that number 10 role. And he’s done such a positive amount of work in there with the ball and without the ball. He really has. He’s come alive. If you said to me, who’s the best player at Tottenham this year so far? Kulusevski by a mile. He really has been good in that position. He loves playing in that position. I think he had a couple of games or a little bit of a spell at Juventus there. But, you know, he does great on the wing.

“But since he’s been in there, and I think there’s certain games he’s played the pair of them in there, but since he’s put (Pape Matar) Sarr in there, a bit of energy, particularly in the second half. That’s the midfield that he wants the balance for. I think James is a wonderful player. And before his injury, I think he was doing excellent for Spurs, but I think it’s Kulusevski that’s the real reason why he hasn’t been able to put him in.”

Newcastle United could offer Callum Wilson to Brentford in Bryan Mbuemo swap deal

Newcastle United are looking to snap up one of the Premier League’s strongest performers this season - none other than Bryan Mbuemo, who has been a standout performer for Brentford in 2024/25. According to CaughtOffside, they could offer Callum Wilson to the Bees as part of a swap deal that would see Mbuemo go the other way.

Should the Toon manage to pull this off, it would be an extraordinary piece of business for them. At 25 years of age, Mbeumo is approaching his prime years and is currently in the form of his life - Wilson, meanwhile, is on the decline at this stage in his career.

The former Bournemouth man has not played a single competitive game for Newcastle this season due to injury and is now 32 years old. His struggles with fitness have been a consistent theme over the course of his time in professional football - it remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank.