Real Madrid 'waiting' for Liverpool star as Anfield club prepares January swoop

Real Madrid are set to hold out until the summer to snag a Liverpool star on a free transfer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anfield defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is theoretically one of the most valuable full backs in world football, with his inverted attacking style making him an exciting prospect for any of Europe’s top sides.

Over the past few months, Real Madrid have been negotiating with Liverpool for the 26-year-old, as the LaLiga giants are suffering from an ongoing injury crisis at right back. Regular starter Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for the season and his deputy, Lucas Vazquez, is a repeat injury doubt. In their absence, midfielder Federico Valverde has been forced to play there instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are Liverpool really okay with losing Trent on a free transfer? | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold would be an immediate solution to a problem that has left Madrid continually exposed this season - but Los Blancos are holding their cards close to their chest.

The Telegraph has reported that Madrid only want to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, and so will wait until his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season. He’s arguably one of the most valuable players in Liverpool’s starting XI, but at this rate Arne Slot won’t get a single penny for him.

Liverpool plan January double swoop

While Liverpool seem unlikely to get any money for Alexander-Arnold, that apparently won’t stop the Reds from splashing the cash in the January transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, Arne Slot is planning to sign two players that are high on the shopping list of many top sides - including one signing that would directly affect one of Liverpool’s closest rivals. The other would weaken a Premier League side that has served as the Boogeyman for title contenders so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With what the publication has described as “little resistence” the club plans to spend £91m to secure the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and AFC Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez.

Martin Zubimendi was one of the standout players of the 2024 Euros. | AFP via Getty Images

Zubimendi is rumoured to be Manchester City’s top target, as the reigning Premier League champions desperately search for a replacement to Rodri. The defensive midfielder’s absence has seeminly broken Pep Guardiola’s side, with Man City now on a seven-game winless streak.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth have beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal at home this season. While Liverpool have not yet traveled to the Vitality Stadium, this move could weaken the Cherries before they arrive in town - and provide competition to incumbent left-back Andy Robertson.