Real Madrid 'waiting' for Liverpool star as Anfield club prepares January swoop
Anfield defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is theoretically one of the most valuable full backs in world football, with his inverted attacking style making him an exciting prospect for any of Europe’s top sides.
Over the past few months, Real Madrid have been negotiating with Liverpool for the 26-year-old, as the LaLiga giants are suffering from an ongoing injury crisis at right back. Regular starter Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for the season and his deputy, Lucas Vazquez, is a repeat injury doubt. In their absence, midfielder Federico Valverde has been forced to play there instead.
Alexander-Arnold would be an immediate solution to a problem that has left Madrid continually exposed this season - but Los Blancos are holding their cards close to their chest.
The Telegraph has reported that Madrid only want to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, and so will wait until his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season. He’s arguably one of the most valuable players in Liverpool’s starting XI, but at this rate Arne Slot won’t get a single penny for him.
Liverpool plan January double swoop
While Liverpool seem unlikely to get any money for Alexander-Arnold, that apparently won’t stop the Reds from splashing the cash in the January transfer window.
According to TeamTalk, Arne Slot is planning to sign two players that are high on the shopping list of many top sides - including one signing that would directly affect one of Liverpool’s closest rivals. The other would weaken a Premier League side that has served as the Boogeyman for title contenders so far this season.
With what the publication has described as “little resistence” the club plans to spend £91m to secure the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and AFC Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez.
Zubimendi is rumoured to be Manchester City’s top target, as the reigning Premier League champions desperately search for a replacement to Rodri. The defensive midfielder’s absence has seeminly broken Pep Guardiola’s side, with Man City now on a seven-game winless streak.
Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth have beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal at home this season. While Liverpool have not yet traveled to the Vitality Stadium, this move could weaken the Cherries before they arrive in town - and provide competition to incumbent left-back Andy Robertson.