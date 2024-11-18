Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has sparked romance rumours with Instagram model Estelle Behnke after a split from Iris Law

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have moved on from his relationship with Iris Law, the daughter of Hollywood star Jude Law. The 26-year-old Liverpool defender is reportedly dating Instagram model Estelle Behnke, with the pair spotted enjoying a cosy outing in Cheshire.

The couple were seen sharing a leisurely 2½-hour meal at Cibo, a trendy Italian restaurant in Hale, after visiting the Christmas markets in Manchester city centre earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports from The Sun suggest that Alexander-Arnold has already pulled out all the stops for his new flame, whisking her away on a luxurious getaway costing £6,000 per night. The duo were both tagged at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds on separate Instagram posts, fuelling speculation about their budding romance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A source revealed: “It’s very early days, but they are officially dating and seem really into each other. Trent hasn’t been single for long, but he’s enjoying spending time with Estelle. They seem smitten.”

The news comes just weeks after the footballer’s split from model Law, whom he dated for five months after meeting during a Guess jeans photoshoot. Despite their recent PDA-filled trip to Barbados and a summer holiday with Trent’s family, the pair reportedly parted ways due to busy schedules.

“Life is about to get really busy for them both,” a source explained. “With Trent’s packed football calendar and Iris jetting off for modelling jobs, their schedules were clashing. They had a fun summer but ultimately decided to go their separate ways. There’s no bad blood, though—they’ll stay friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent and Iris were first linked in May after being spotted on a low-key stroll in London. At the time, an onlooker described them as “relaxed and happy, like any ordinary young couple.”

While neither party has publicly commented on their break-up, insiders say Iris is prioritising her burgeoning career. “Being a WAG was never really going to be her thing,” said a friend.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, reportedly joined the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya earlier this year, described as “the Soho House of dating apps.” Whether or not this led him to Estelle remains unclear, but the new couple certainly appear to be enjoying each other’s company.