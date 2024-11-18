Trent Alexander-Arnold 'dates Instagram model Estelle Behnke' after split from Iris Law
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have moved on from his relationship with Iris Law, the daughter of Hollywood star Jude Law. The 26-year-old Liverpool defender is reportedly dating Instagram model Estelle Behnke, with the pair spotted enjoying a cosy outing in Cheshire.
The couple were seen sharing a leisurely 2½-hour meal at Cibo, a trendy Italian restaurant in Hale, after visiting the Christmas markets in Manchester city centre earlier in the day.
Reports from The Sun suggest that Alexander-Arnold has already pulled out all the stops for his new flame, whisking her away on a luxurious getaway costing £6,000 per night. The duo were both tagged at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds on separate Instagram posts, fuelling speculation about their budding romance.
A source revealed: “It’s very early days, but they are officially dating and seem really into each other. Trent hasn’t been single for long, but he’s enjoying spending time with Estelle. They seem smitten.”
The news comes just weeks after the footballer’s split from model Law, whom he dated for five months after meeting during a Guess jeans photoshoot. Despite their recent PDA-filled trip to Barbados and a summer holiday with Trent’s family, the pair reportedly parted ways due to busy schedules.
“Life is about to get really busy for them both,” a source explained. “With Trent’s packed football calendar and Iris jetting off for modelling jobs, their schedules were clashing. They had a fun summer but ultimately decided to go their separate ways. There’s no bad blood, though—they’ll stay friends.”
Trent and Iris were first linked in May after being spotted on a low-key stroll in London. At the time, an onlooker described them as “relaxed and happy, like any ordinary young couple.”
While neither party has publicly commented on their break-up, insiders say Iris is prioritising her burgeoning career. “Being a WAG was never really going to be her thing,” said a friend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.