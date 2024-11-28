Liverpool and Real Madrid clashed off the pitch before stepping on the field at Anfield last night.

Representatives from the two clubs met before their Champions League clash on Wednesday night (November 27) to hold talks about the future of one of Liverpool’s highest-rated talents.

The Premier League leaders defeated Real Madrid 2-0, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo taking Arne Slot’s men to the top of the Champions League table.

But before the game, a face-to-face conversation took place about Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman is out of contract at the end of the season, and all signs have been pointing towards him moving to the LaLiga giants.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been struggling to fill the void at right back, after incumbent Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending injury. Lucas Vazquez has only just returned from injury, and Fede Valverde - who typically plays as a midfielder - has been deputising in the position.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Liverpool are ready to put Alexander-Arnold on the market in January. Real Madrid could theoretically wait it out and get the 26-year-old for free in the summer, but desperately need someone to make an immediate impact at right back, and allow Valverde to slot back into the midfield, where he thrives.

Arsenal prepare to spend big

As previously reported, Arsenal’s dream transfer target is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, and we imagine manager Mikel Arteta would try and move heaven and Earth to bring the Swede to the Emirates.

But he’s not putting all his eggs in one basket - in fact, Arteta is also looking to splash the cash in the midfield. Now, CaughtOffside has reported that they may have found their man. Reporter Mark Brus claimed the Gunners are moving for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The Englishman, 20, could move from Selhurst Park for an eye-watering €65m, although Arsenal are hoping to pick him up for a fair bit less.

It comes at a time when defensive midfielders are in high demand, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi being the talk of the town since the 2024 Euros, and both Jorginho and Thomas Partey coming towards the end of their contracts at Arsenal.