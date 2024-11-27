Liverpool could look to snap up a young Mohamed Salah replacement.

We witnessed the return of the Premier League at the weekend, with plenty of twists and surprises. With the next round of Champions League fixtures just around the corner, what is circulating in the rumour mill today?

Mohamed Salah’s contract status at Liverpool is up in the air. With his existing deal due to expire in the summer, the club are now looking at possible replacements for the Egyptian international.

Elsewhere, Manchester United believe they have a ‘weakness’ in their squad and will look to ameliorate this when the January transfer window opens its doors in a few weeks.

Liverpool could ‘replace’ Mohamed Salah with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

Liverpool fans across the globe are biting their nails over the current contract situation surrounding star man Mohamed Salah. One of the most popular - not to mention successful - players in the rich history of the club, they are not keen to see him leave under any circumstances.

Nevertheless, the Reds are preparing for the event of Salah’s departure. They have even identified a possible replacement for the 32 year old - according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, they could look to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid if Salah leaves the club.

With players such as Endrick and Kylian Mbappe now inhabiting Los Blancos’ squad, Rodrygo’s position in the starting XI is far less secure than it previously has been.

So far this season, the 31-cap Brazilian international has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, scoring three goals and notching up two assists along the way. His contract will not expire until 2028 - therefore, Liverpool will need to pay a fee to bring him on board.

Manchester United looking to address ‘weakness’ in striker position

Ruben Amorim is working quickly at Manchester United. He has already identified a weak point within his squad - the Red Devils do not have a world class striker. While Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee may become top talents in the future, they are still too green to be relied upon at the moment. As such, they could look to bring a new centre forward to the club in January.

Speaking with Football Insider, former United scout Mick Brown said: “It’s very much considered a weakness in the team. I know there have been questions about whether the strikers, [Rasmus] Hojlund or [Joshua] Zirkzee, are up to it.

“Every time they come on, they look like a couple of trialists, not starting strikers for Man United. Marcus Rashford, you never know what you’re getting with him. There’s no doubt he’s got the ability to lead the line, but whether he’s got the enthusiasm for it, I don’t know.

“But that’s a part of the team that needs remedying and it’s an area they want to recruit in. Everything you do revolves around your front man, so that is going to be their priority.

“Amorim has already identified that as one of the weaknesses in this United team and that became clear in the game against Ipswich and will be addressed in January.“