Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to reunite with his old manager Jose Mourinho anytime soon - at least on the pitch.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the message from the Portuguese manager, who this week is fending off rumours that CR7 will be heading to Turkey to join him at Fenerbahce. It comes as Ronaldo nears the end of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo was managed by Mourinho when the pair were at Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward moved to Al Nassr in January 2023, just over a month after leaving Manchester United for a second time. He was one of several big-name players to take a lucrative payday in the Saudi Pro League, being joined by the likes of N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and Neymar Jr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, Mourinho phoned the five-time Ballon d’Or winner last week, urging him to join the Turkish Super Lig side next summer. He reportedly told Ronaldo: “It’s being rumoured that you want to leave. If you go, would you like to come to Fenerbahce?”

Jose Mourinho reportedly phoned Cristiano Ronaldo, asking the forward to join him at Fenerbahce. | Getty Images

The 39-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract, but as one of the best footballers of all-time and a player fans love paying to see, it’s likely a new deal will be arranged.

When asked about it by the press, Mourinho responded in a way that sums up the Portuguese manager perfectly - with a wry smile and a dry remark at the ready. He said: “News about Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce are ridiculous. Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it's right in the middle of the road between Saudi and Portugal.

“Or maybe he'll come see his old friend Jose, we can eat at my hotel!”

Ronaldo will be back in action tonight as Al Nassr travel to Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League.