Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

With six Premier League game weeks in the books, the table is beginning to take shape. With Liverpool being at the top of the division and Southampton propping up the rest of the teams in the competition, let’s take a look at what the rumour mill has for us today.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah could leave the club at the end of the season, with his options having been laid out - meanwhile, both Aston Villa and West Ham United are looking to snap up a young striker who currently plays for Valencia.

Mohamed Salah will likely snub European clubs in favour of Saudi move upon leaving Liverpool

Recently, Real Madrid and PSG have expressed an interest in making a move for Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah when his current deal runs out at the end of the season, according to FourFourTwo. However, he is set to snub European clubs in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the Rousing the Kop podcast, journalist Graham Bailey said: “I think if he decided to leave it probably would be for the Saudi project. He wants to have that impact in Saudi as being a top player and to help Arab football in the Middle East. I’m not sure I could see him going to another club in Europe.”

Aston Villa and West Ham United interested in Hugo Duro

Both Aston Villa and West Ham United are looking to make a move for Valencia forward Hugo Duro, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

So far this season, Duro has played in six games in all competitions, scoring two goals along the way. At the age of 24, his best years are still well ahead of him - how will be fare if he chooses to swap La Liga for the Premier League?