Manchester City star Matheus Nunes 'arrested' after allegedly stealing mobile phone in Madrid nightclub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Portuguese midfielder is said to have been held at a local police station for questioning following the alleged incident at the La Riviera nightclub in the Spanish capital, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The outlet reported that the arrest took place at around 5.30am on September 8 after the footballer was accused of stealing the phone of a 58-year-old man.
The incident was allegedly sparked after the man had tried to take a photograph of Nunes without his permission in the toilets of the nightclub. The 26-year-old then allegedly snatched the phone from the man’s hands and refused to return it to him.
Nunes was reportedly handcuffed at the nightclub, after police were called to the scene and found that Nunes still had the device on him. He was then taken to the National Police station in the Arganzuela area of the city.
According to El Mundo, the former Wolves player is said to be expected to face charged and a subsequent trial over the incident. The news comes as Nunes started in Manchester City’s 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava last night (October 2).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.