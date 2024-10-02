Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United could scupper Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Last night, we bore witness to a slew of league stage Champions League fixtures - it was an evening to celebrate for fans of Manchester City and Arsenal, while Celtic supporters will not be quite so elated. What is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United could deal a bitter blow to Liverpool’s future transfer plans by handing one of their star players a new contract - meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to move on one of their midfield players to help facilitate the signing of a Crystal Palace ace.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Gordon ‘close’ to signing new deal at Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon could soon sign a new ‘mega deal’ at Newcastle United, according to a report from Football Insider. Liverpool have been linked with the player for some time now - should everything go through as planned, it would effectively torpedo their chances of signing him any time soon.

Furthermore, there is not expected to be a release clause included in the contract - therefore meaning that Newcastle can charge any of Gordon’s potential suitors whatever they feel is appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United ‘chase’ Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton

Manchester United could offload a current member of their squad - Christian Eriksen - to facilitate a move for Crystal Palace wonderkid Adam Wharton, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. There is thought to be ‘a lot’ of interest in the Danish international - the Red Devils should have next to no issues in moving him on.

Nevertheless, United are not alone in their pursuit of Wharton’s signature. Other massive clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the player.- therefore, if Erik ten Hag’s men are serious about bringing the Blackburn Rovers academy product on board, they may have a fight on their hands.