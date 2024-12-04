The wait for Match of the Day’s next presenter continues - but the bookies seem to think they’ve figured out who the BBC wants at the helm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Gary Lineker will step down from the BBC’s football highlights show at the end of the season. Lineker, a former England international and striker for the likes of Leicester and Barcelona, has been presenting the show for 25 years.

He will continue with presenting duties through the BBC’s upcoming World Cup coverage, but when the 2025/26 Premier League season starts there will be a new face in the chair on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, bookies and co-presenters alike have waded in on the potential options for the next Match of the Day presenter. After Lineker’s announcement, it was MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman that was the favourite for the role, with the likes of ex-footballer Alex Scott and Gabby Logan also in the running.

Gary Lineker will step down from Match of the Day at the end of the season. | Getty Images

Speaking to BetBrain, pundit Danny Murphy said: “The obvious candidate to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day for me is Mark Chapman. He’s worked on Match of the Day 2 for a long time and he’s brilliant at his job.

“Working with Gary has been an absolute pleasure and he’s outstanding at what he does. Working with Chappers is also a huge pleasure - he’s so calm and comfortable in the seat and he’s incredibly knowledgeable about football.

“Presenting is a job that is more difficult than people think - my attempt at reading autocues and presenting the shows off-camera have been horrendous! With that in mind, I really admire anyone who has the ability and the confidence to sit in that seat, and I think Chapman is the standout candidate. He’s a wonderful presenter and very popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The BBC are yet to announce Gary Lineker’s replacement on Match of the Day and Mark Chapman remains the firm favourite to assume the role. At the head of the market we’ve clipped him in from 2/1 to 5/4 to take the step up from Match of the Day 2, whilst an all-female trio of BBC presenters remain in strong contention behind Chapman in the market.

“Kelly Cates heads the trio at 5/2 and is ever-shortening having opened at 10/1. Trailing her are former favourite Alex Scott, who has since drifted out at 7/2, and Gabby Logan at 6/1.

“Roman Kemp is the latest name added to the rumour mill, and we’ve entered him into our market at 20/1, but that price could come under pressure if he continues to be touted for the role.”

Here are William Hill’s full odds for the next Match of the Day presenter:

Mark Chapman - 5/4

Kelly Cates - 5/2

Alex Scott - 7/2

Gabby Logan - 8/1

David Jones - 14/1

Max Rushden - 16/1

Kelly Somers - 16/1

Roman Kemp - 20/1