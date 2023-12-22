With only a few days until “The Boy and The Heron” is released in UK cinemas, what other Studio Ghibli films are worth watching while you wait?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The once “final” film of celebrated Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, “The Boy and The Heron,” is finally receiving its general release in the United Kingdom after premiering as part of the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The UK is a little late to the theatrical release but that might be for the best - the film entered the top ten in the US Box Office upon release, which might add to more word of mouth this side of the Atlantic.

Not that word of mouth is necessary; “The Boy and The Heron” has received unanimous praise from critics despite very little in terms of spoilers ahead of its release. It currently holds a 97% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Guardian going as far as to say “The Boy and the Heron is a valuable new addition to this unique film-artist’s canon, about confronting a terrible sadness and finding a way to replace it with wonder and joy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of Christmas weekend, the film has taken a worldwide box office total of $113,283,079, it’s on its way to becoming the sixth most successful Studio Ghibli film in its history - a feat particularly remarkable given the short amount of time the film has been out. It still has $200 million to make though to top “Spirited Away,” which still is Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s most successful film to date, with a worldwide gross of $357,287,850.

So while you wait for Christmas to be over and done with, and a chance to head to the cinema on Boxing Day to catch “The Boy and The Heron,” what other Studio Ghibli films are worth watching over the next few days - and where can you streaming or rent them online?

What Studio Ghibli movies are worth watching?

Spirited Away (2001)

“Spirited Away” follows the story of Chihiro, a young girl who, while on her way to her new home, stumbles into a mysterious and magical world. After her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro must navigate a perilous bathhouse run by the witch Yubaba. Along the way, she encounters various magical creatures and learns about courage, friendship, and self-discovery in her quest to rescue her family and return to the human world.

While "Princess Mononoke" may have introduced Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki to Western audiences, it was the 2001 release of "Spirited Away" that solidified the studio and director's enduring impact on cinema. The film sparked a renewed wave of enthusiasm for Japanese animation, reminiscent of the excitement generated by the release of "Akira" almost a decade earlier in Western cinemas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, the film achieved critical acclaim in the United States, breaking through the Disney/Pixar monopoly at the 75th Academy Awards and securing the coveted "Best Animated Film" Oscar. This accomplishment marked a pivotal moment, underscoring the global appeal and artistic prowess of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix

My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

“My Neighbor Totoro” centres on two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father. Exploring their new surroundings, they discover a magical forest inhabited by whimsical creatures, including Totoro, a giant, furry spirit. The film beautifully captures the sisters' adventures, their connections with the forest spirits, and the resilience they find in the face of their mother's illness.

Totoro has become an iconic character recognized worldwide, and the film's enduring appeal has led to numerous adaptations, merchandise, a dedicated theme park attraction and even a theatrical show of the same name.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix

Ponyo (2008)

"Ponyo" revolves around the magical and enchanting friendship between a young boy named Sosuke and a fish named Ponyo, who dreams of becoming human. When Ponyo escapes her underwater home, it upsets the balance of nature, leading to extraordinary and sometimes perilous consequences. As Sosuke and Ponyo embark on an adventure to restore balance, they discover the transformative power of love and the boundless magic that exists in the world around them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Ponyo" marked a departure from Studio Ghibli's traditional hand-drawn animation style, incorporating extensive use of computer-generated imagery. The film's English-language version features the voices of notable actors such as Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Liam Neeson, and Betty White, demonstrating the respect Studio Ghibli had attained in Hollywood.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Kiki’s Delivery Service follows the journey of a young witch named Kiki who, as part of her training, moves to a coastal town. Operating a delivery service on her broomstick, Kiki faces challenges, makes new friends, and discovers her own strengths and independence.

Despite being one of the older Studio Ghibli productions it nonetheless has charmed audiences not only in Japan but also internationally with its timeless and relatable themes of self-discovery and the transition to adulthood resonate with viewers of all ages. Sort of what Disney tried with ‘Seeing Red’ but with a much more luscious animated style to it than the CGI offering.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Howl’s Moving Castle tells the tale of Sophie, a young woman cursed by a witch to transform into an elderly lady. Seeking a cure, Sophie befriends the mysterious wizard Howl and becomes entangled in a war between two kingdoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli were concerned over the international reaction to their follow-up to ‘Spirited Away,’ however they didn’t need to have any; ‘Howl's Moving Castle’ has garnered international acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Its intricate and mesmerizing animation, along with its compelling characters and intricate plot, has enchanted audiences worldwide. The film's themes of love, identity, and the consequences of war resonate deeply with viewers, and it stands as another testament to Miyazaki's storytelling prowess.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix

When is ‘The Boy and The Heron’ arriving in UK cinemas?