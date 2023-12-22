Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferrari is the new biopic from Michael Mann which tells the story about the life of the company's enigmatic founder, Enzo Ferrari.

The Ferrari film has been 20 years in the making and features a star-studded cast including Adam Driver (House of Gucci) as the legendary racing car mogul, as well as Penélope Cruz (On the Fringe) as his wife Laura and Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as his son, Piero.

The movie takes place in 1957, one of the most tumultuous years in Enzo Ferrari's life, but is it entirely factual? Here's everything you need to know about the true story behind the Ferrari movie.

Is Ferrari movie based on a true story?

The Ferrari movie is based on the true story of Enzo Ferrari. It is set during 1957, a tumultuous year which saw the Ferrari founder left reeling from the death of his son Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari and the Mille Miglia road race crash which claimed the life of Ferrari driver, Alfonso de Portago and 11 others.

Who was Enzo Ferrari?

Enzo Ferrari was the founder of the Ferrari company. The Italian businessman began his career in auto racing in 1919, he joined Alfa Romeo and managed its racing division after retiring from driving in 1931, before founding the Ferrari company in 1939. After World War II, they began to produce their own line of race cars, with their drivers taking part in famous championships including the Mille Miglia. Enzo's career faced personal turmoil following the death of his eldest son and controversary surrounding the deaths of multiple drivers. He stepped down as president of the Ferrari company in 1977 and died in 1988 from leukaemia at the age of 90.

What was Enzo Ferrari's net worth?

Enzo Ferrari had a reported net worth of $50 million at the time of his death, however other sources estimate it was as high as $100 million.

Was Enzo Ferrari married?

Enzo Ferrari married Laura Garello in 1923, the couple had two children together, a son in 1932 called Alfredo, who was affectionately known as "Dino" and another son called Piero who was born in 1945. The pair stayed married for over four decades, until Laura's death in 1978. In the Ferrari movie, she is played by Penélope Cruz.

Did Enzo Ferrari have any children?

Enzo Ferrari had two sons, Alfredo, who was born in 1932 and Piero who was born in 1945. Alfredo, was affectionately known as "Dino" after his late grandfather and uncle, he became an automotive engineer. However, tragedy struck the family in 1956, when he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and died at the age of 24. His death heavily impacted his father with the devastating loss seeing him retreat from public life. His only living son, Piero is still the vice chairman and 10% owner of the Ferrari company. According to Forbes, the businessman has a real time net worth of $7 billion.

