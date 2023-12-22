Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in the Ferrari movie (Photo: Neon Pictures)

Ferrari is the new biopic from Michael Mann which is due to be released across cinemas this Christmas. The Ferrari film has been 20 years in the making and features a star-studded cast including Adam Driver (House of Gucci) as the legendary racing car mogul Enzo Ferrari, as well as Penélope Cruz (On the Fringe) and Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy).

So, when is the Ferrari movie release date, what is it about and who stars alongside Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari? Here’s everything you need to know about the Michael Mann film.

What is the Ferrari movie about?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari is an adaptation from the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates. The official plot from Neon Pictures reads: "Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950’s Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgement of another. His drivers’ lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

Is there a trailer for Ferrari?

Yes, Neon released the trailer for the Ferrari movie in August, ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a six-minute standing ovation. The 90-second trailer features an intense build-up with minimal dialogue, with one of the only phrases uttered by Driver as Enzo being: “If you get into one of my cars. You get in to win.”

Who stars in Ferrari movie?

The Ferrari movie features an impressive cast list, including two-time Oscar-nominated Adam Driver, as lead Enzo Ferrari. His wife, Laura, is played by Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz in what is her first role alongside Driver. Other big names include Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) as Piero Taruffi and Jack O’Connell (SAS Rogue Heroes) as Peter Collins.

What is the release date for Ferrari movie?