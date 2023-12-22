Sofia Boutella stars as Kora in Netflix's Rebel Moon (Photo: Clay Enos/Netflix)

Rebel Moon is the latest sci-fi epic to be landing on Netflix. Created by Zack Synder (Man of Steel), this original story is dropping just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Originally pitched as a possible Star Wars movie, Rebel Moon follows the story of Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who after settling in a remote farming community decides to fight back when the totalitarian ruler Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) invades.

Rebel Moon is the first instalment in the franchise, with a Part 2 already lined up. So, what is Rebel Moon about, is there a trailer and when can you watch it on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire about?

Here is the official synopsis of Rebel Moon from Netflix: "After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld."

It continues: "Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tender-hearted farmer naïve in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all."

Is there a trailer for Rebel Moon?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer in August, spanning just over three minutes it sets the scene, showing Kora inspire her fellow farmers to take on the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. You can watch the trailer for Rebel Moon below.

Who stars in Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon features an impressive cast with Sofia Boutella leading the way as freedom fighter Kora. Her group of revolutionaries include Veldt farmer Gunnar, played by Michiel Huisman (Echo 3), Charlie Hunnam as mercenary Kai, Djimon Hounso (Gladiator) as ex-Imperium general Titus, Staz Nair (Supergirl) playing former nobleman Tarak and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal) who stars as the voice of robot Jimmy.

When can I watch Rebel Moon on Netflix?

Rebel Moon drops on Netflix on Friday, December 22, just in time for the Christmas break. This is just the first instalment of Synder's Rebel Moon, with Part Two already confirmed and on the horizon for 2024.

Will there be a Rebel Moon Part 2?